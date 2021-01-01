Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Omaha, NE for Hire
Adam AndersonPro
Omaha, NE
About Adam Anderson
Designer for Gardner Design
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Nate PerryPro
Omaha, NE • $60 (USD) per hour
About Nate Perry
Senior Art Director at Turnpost
Work History
-
Creative Director @ bluespace creative
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- print design
Brennan BurlingPro
Omaha, Nebraska • $50 (USD) per hour
About Brennan Burling
I help people build better brands through design and strategic media.
Work History
-
Owner @ Wildfire
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand
- branding
- branding identity
- design
- logo
- logo animation
- logo design
- motion graphics
- photography
- videography
- web
- web design
- wordpress
Grain & MortarAgency
Omaha, NE
About Grain & Mortar
Grain & Mortar is a strategy, branding, and design company.