Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Oakland, CA for Hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Oakland, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Gleb Kuznetsov✈Pro
San Francisco, California • $320 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Product Design Director @ Milkinside
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Education
-
Stanford business school
MBA
2019
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- automotive
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- interface designer
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
- voice
- web design
Jeremiah ShawPro
San Francisco • $200 (USD) per hour
About Jeremiah Shaw
Design at Apple by day. 3D designer by night (and sometimes weekends...)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- 3d illustration
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- design strategy
- game design
- illustration
- management
- motion graphics
- product design
- team building
- uidesign
- ux
Slava KornilovPro
San Francisco • $100 (USD) per hour
About Slava Kornilov
Creative Director at @GeexArts.
Awwwards Jury 2019.
Work History
-
Creative director @ Geex Arts
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- android design
- ios design
- mobile
- news
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
UI8Agency
San Francisco, CA • $225 (USD) per hour
Specialties
- Animation
- Illustration
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- Web Design