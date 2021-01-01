Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Nārāyanganj, Bangladesh for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Nārāyanganj, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Zahidul

Zahidul

Dhaka, Bangladesh $40 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • digital art
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • poster design
  • print designs
Shojol Islam

Shojol Islam

Dhaka,Bangladesh $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Bounce

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • app ui
  • interaction design
  • ios app
  • ios application design
  • mobile app design
  • ui
  • ui animation
  • ui design
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • web design
RH Agency

RH Agency

Dhaka, Bangladesh $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ ThemeBucket

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Bangladesh University of Business & Technology

    B. Sc. in CSE

    2016

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • brand identity design
  • dashboard
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • landing page design
  • mobile app design
  • user interface (ui)
  • user interface design
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Anwar Hossain

Anwar Hossain

Dhaka, Bangladesh $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI UX Designer @ AppsCode

    2015 - 2017

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Graphic Arts Institute

    Diploma Engineering in Graphic Design

    2012

Skills

  • app ui
  • application
  • dashboard
  • flat design
  • illustration
  • landing page
  • material design
  • minimalist
  • mobile
  • one page
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
