Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Moscow, Russia for hire

ALEX BENDERPro
Moscow • $150 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- App Design
- adobe after effects
- ae
- animaton
- appdesign
- icon
- ios design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Dmitry Palagin
Moscow, Russia
Work History
-
Motion Designer @ Urgant Late Night Show
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- explainer videos
- illustration
- motion graphics
Dmitry KovalevPro
Moscow, Russia • $50 (USD) per hour
About Dmitry Kovalev
I'm visual designer and digital artist from Belarus. Currently in Moscow. I specialize in visual communication, art direction and digital marketing. Create ideas, identities and interfaces for clients from cultural to commercial sectors.
Work History
-
Senior Visual Designer @ Revolut
2016 - 2020
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Belarusian College of Business and Law
Software Technician
2005
Skills
- 3d graphics
- animation
- cinema 4d
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion design
- visual design
- web design
Maxim BergPro
Moscow • $20 (USD) per hour
About Maxim Berg
Digital designer with 12 years of experience. I specialize in complete digital product packaging from branding to UI.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art-direction
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design