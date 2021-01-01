Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Montevideo, Uruguay for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Montevideo, Uruguay on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Martín Corbo

Martín Corbo

Pro

Montevideo, Uruguay $35 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ I+D

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • Brand Identity
  • brand creation
  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • corporate brand identity
  • corporate id
  • graphic design
  • identity
  • identity and branding
  • identity systems
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo desing
  • logotype
  • naming
  • visual identity design
Message
Gonza Moreira®

Gonza Moreira®

Pro

Montevideo, Uruguay

Message

About Gonza Moreira®

Brand & UI Designer
-
hellohello++

Work History

  • Designer @ hellohello++

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • ORT

    Licenciature in Graphic Design

    2019

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • uidesign
  • web design
Message
Natalia Lyskina

Natalia Lyskina

Montevideo, Uruguay

Message

About Natalia Lyskina

Montevideo based illustrator and graphic designer from Russia

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • graphic illustration
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • pattern design
  • portraits
  • vector illustration
  • watercolour
Message
Gerson Portillas

Gerson Portillas

Montevideo, Uruguay $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Junior Designer @ Jam3

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design
  • ecommerce
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message