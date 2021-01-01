Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Minsk, Belarus for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Minsk, Belarus on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Vera Voishvilo

Vera Voishvilo

Pro

Minsk, Belarus $60 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • character design
  • cover
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
Message
Valera Pevnev

Valera Pevnev

Pro

Minsk, Belarus $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About Valera Pevnev

Designer / Дызайнер / Десигнер

Work History

  • Designer @ Narrative BI

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • concept design
  • design systems
  • information architecture
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • product management
  • ui
Message
Max Eriomov

Max Eriomov

Pro

Minsk $40 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • analytics
  • animation
  • app ui
  • mobile
  • mobile interface
  • presentation
  • prototype
  • site
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web ui
Message
Lemons (ex-Lemon Digital)

Lemons (ex-Lemon Digital)

Agency

Belarus, Minsk

Message

Specialties

  • Animation
  • Illustration
Message