Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Milano, Italy for hire

About Elia Colombo

Hello there! I'm Elia Colombo, an independent designer and illustrator based in Italy. Shortly after starting my career as a pizzaboy I became a professional visual artist, known on the internet as gebelia for my provocative thoughtful illustrations. I work for brands and individual clients around the world, constantly seeking for perfection into simplicity. Irony and lateral thinking are the real core of my creations, which have been recognized by international institutions such as Adobe, both for my vector technique and my concepts. I also took part in various design festivals as well as art exhibitions over the years.