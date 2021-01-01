Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Milan, TN for Hire
Marco MartinaPro
Milan
Work History
-
Senior Visual Designer @ Bending Spoons.
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- illustration
- motion graphics
- ui animation
Giacomo Ribaudo
Milan
About Giacomo Ribaudo
Motion Graphic Designer
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- animation 2d
- animation 3d
- compositing
- graphic design
- motion graphics
Lorenzo Daponte
Milan
About Lorenzo Daponte
Graphic & Motion Designer
Work History
-
Motion & Graphic Desiger @ QMI
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
NABA (Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti)
BA in Graphic Design & Art Direction
2019
Skills
- 3d graphics
- animation
- augmented reality
- compositing
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- photography
- vfx
- videography