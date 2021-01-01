Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Milan, TN for Hire

Emanuele Colombo

Milan

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Marco Martina

Pro

Milan

Work History

  • Senior Visual Designer @ Bending Spoons.

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • ui animation
Giacomo Ribaudo

Milan

About Giacomo Ribaudo

Motion Graphic Designer

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • animation 2d
  • animation 3d
  • compositing
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
Lorenzo Daponte

Milan

About Lorenzo Daponte

Graphic & Motion Designer

Work History

  • Motion & Graphic Desiger @ QMI

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • NABA (Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti)

    BA in Graphic Design & Art Direction

    2019

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • augmented reality
  • compositing
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • photography
  • vfx
  • videography
