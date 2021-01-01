Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Mexico City, Mexico for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Mexico City, Mexico on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Javier Ibañez

Javier Ibañez

Cdmx - México $50 (USD) per hour

About Javier Ibañez

Illustrator | Designer | 2d Animator
SomosGallitos

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • motiondesign
Maria Keller

Maria Keller

Pro

Mexico City $45 (USD) per hour

About Maria Keller

Hello! I am a motion designer, illustrator and emoji maker at y.at

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Education

  • Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM)

    B.S. Industrial Designer

    2010

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • branding
  • character design
  • childrens book illustration
  • education
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • industrial design
  • motion graphics
  • vfx artist
georgina canseco

georgina canseco

Pro

Mexico City $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Head of design @ Luuna

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Ariana Sánchez

Ariana Sánchez

Mexico City $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Fondeadora

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • EDINBA

    University

    2014

Skills

  • animation
  • branding identity
  • design for web
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • ui
