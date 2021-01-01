Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Mendoza, Argentina for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Mendoza, Argentina on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Nicolas Prieto

Nicolas Prieto

Pro

Argentina - Mendoza $150 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Veeps

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Universidad Nacional de Cuyo

    Graphic Design

    2005

Skills

  • branding
  • css
  • html
  • illustration
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • product design
  • typography layout
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Manuele Mancini Studio

Manuele Mancini Studio

Mendoza, Argentina $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About Manuele Mancini Studio

Hi! We are a team who joined thanks to the love of letters ♥

✏ We create custom designs for unique brands ☜

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • calligraphy
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • typography
Message
Juanjo Marnetti

Juanjo Marnetti

Pro

Mendoza, Argentina $45 (USD) per hour

Message

About Juanjo Marnetti

Hello! I'm a Graphic Designer from Mendoza, Argentina.
I specialize in branding, logo design and packaging. Available for freelance projects.

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Udemy

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
Message
Pau Minotto

Pau Minotto

Mendoza, Argentina $20 (USD) per hour

Message

About Pau Minotto

I'm a freelance graphic designer and illustrator from Mendoza, Argentina.
Always ready to work!

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
Message