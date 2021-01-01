Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Mendoza, Argentina for Hire
Nicolas PrietoPro
Argentina - Mendoza • $150 (USD) per hour
Work History
Senior Product Designer @ Veeps
2021 – Present
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
Universidad Nacional de Cuyo
Graphic Design
2005
Skills
- branding
- css
- html
- illustration
- interface designer
- mobile
- product design
- typography layout
- ui
- ux
- web design
Manuele Mancini Studio
Mendoza, Argentina • $50 (USD) per hour
About Manuele Mancini Studio
Hi! We are a team who joined thanks to the love of letters ♥
✏ We create custom designs for unique brands ☜
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- calligraphy
- illustration
- lettering
- typography
Juanjo MarnettiPro
Mendoza, Argentina • $45 (USD) per hour
About Juanjo Marnetti
Hello! I'm a Graphic Designer from Mendoza, Argentina.
I specialize in branding, logo design and packaging. Available for freelance projects.
Work History
Graphic Designer @ Udemy
2014 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- editorial design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
Pau Minotto
Mendoza, Argentina • $20 (USD) per hour
About Pau Minotto
I'm a freelance graphic designer and illustrator from Mendoza, Argentina.
Always ready to work!
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration