Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Medan, Indonesia for Hire

Bayu Aditya Nugraha

Bayu Aditya Nugraha

Medan, Indonesia

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • illustration
Adyan Aqil A

Adyan Aqil A

Medan, Indonesia $2 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Fikri Fahrezy

Fikri Fahrezy

Medan $10 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Semut Indonesia Jaya

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Universitas Potensi Utama

    S1

    2020

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • figma
Rizky Ainul Prasetio

Rizky Ainul Prasetio

Medan, Indonesia $30 (USD) per hour

About Rizky Ainul Prasetio

Illustration / Designer UI UX

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • flat design
  • flat illustration
  • icon
  • illustration
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • uxdesign
