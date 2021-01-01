Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Medan, Indonesia for Hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Medan, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Bayu Aditya Nugraha
Medan, Indonesia
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- illustration
Fikri Fahrezy
Medan • $10 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Semut Indonesia Jaya
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Universitas Potensi Utama
S1
2020
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- figma
Rizky Ainul Prasetio
Medan, Indonesia • $30 (USD) per hour
About Rizky Ainul Prasetio
Illustration / Designer UI UX
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Skills
- flat design
- flat illustration
- icon
- illustration
- ui
- uidesign
- ux
- uxdesign