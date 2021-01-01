Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Marseille, France for Hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Marseille, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ramona Bruno
Aix-en-Provence, France • $18 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Freelance Illustrator @ Edizioni Centro Studi Erickson S.p.A.
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II
Architecture Master Degree
2017
Skills
- animation
- character design
- children book
- children illustration
- comics
- editorial illustration
- gif animation
- graphic design
- illustration
- illustration graphic design
- illustrator
- indesign
- photoshop
- risograph
- visual art
Ianis Soteras
Marseille • $80 (USD) per hour
About Ianis Soteras
Hello ! I'm Naniii, Freelancer based in South of France.
Do : lettering & type, logos, branding & illustration.
Looking for : a team, coffee and pepitos.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- lettering
- logo
- typography
- vector graphics
Quentin Muhl 🔥Pro
Aix-en-Provence, France 🇫🇷
About Quentin Muhl 🔥
Graphic designer | UX/UI Designer | Web lover 👨🏻💻
Work History
-
Interactive & Motion designer @ Studio DOT
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
ECV Digital
Master's degrees
2020
Skills
- adobe creative cloud
- atomic design
- design systems
- design thinking
- graphic design
- interaction design
- motiondesign
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- visual art
- web design
Jerome BergamaschiPro
Aix-en-Provence, France
About Jerome Bergamaschi
UX/UI Designer and Artistic Director based in Aix-en-Provence, France.
Passionate about the design of User Interface, linking interactivity and user experience. I had the privilege of working with major brands, agencies and remarkable people for more than 20 years and thus be able to broaden my skills in different areas of design, digital and print.
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design