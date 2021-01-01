Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Magelang, Indonesia for Hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Magelang, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Permadi Satria DewantoPro
Yogyakarta, Indonesia • $40 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Ui designer, Illustration and animator @ Plainthing Studio
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- 2d animation
- illustration
- motion graphics
- ui
Ghani PraditaPro
Yogyakarta, Indonesia • $40 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Art Director @ Paperpillar
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- 3d modeling and rendering
- animation
- app
- blender 3d
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile
- principle
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
- website
Herdetya Priambodo ✱Pro
Yogyakarta • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Plainthing Studio
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Education
-
Modern School of Design
Diploma
2014
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- character design
- design
- graphic design
- illustration
- isometric design
- visual design
Dhefry Andirezha
Yogyakarta , Indonesia
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- character design
- flat design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- landing page
- ui
- web design