Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Madrid, Spain for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Madrid, Spain on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Nahuel Bardi
Madrid • $40 (USD) per hour
About Nahuel Bardi
Freelance illustrator and graphic designer based in Spain
Work History
-
freelance illustrator and graphic designer @ Fiverr https://www.fiverr.com/nahuelbardi?up_rollout=true
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Escuela Multimedial Da Vinci
Graphic Designer
2019
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- digital illustrations
- editorial design
- gifs
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- poster design
- product illustrations
Alina Starovoitova
Madrid, Spain
About Alina Starovoitova
Illustrator,
Art director at Spor&Friends Studio.
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Spor&Friends
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Kyiv State Academy of Decorative and Applied Art and Design named after Mykhailo Boychuk
Bachelor of graphic design
2016
Skills
- 2d
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- storyboarding
SariselkaPro
Madrid, Spain
About Sariselka
Hi! I’m David Gil, a freelance 3D illustrator based in Madrid.
I enjoy creating new worlds full of colors and textures. I love technology, space, architecture and landscapes.
I'm always open to new projects: editorial, advertising, start-ups, web, social media and much more. Let me know if I can help you, I'd be happy to do so!
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- 3d
- 3d illustration
- adobe photoshop
- animation 3d
- cinema 4d
- graphic design
- icons
- illustration
- low poly
- minimal
- octane
- simple
offbeat estudio
Madrid, Spain
About offbeat estudio
Creative studio based in Madrid, specialized in animation. We do 2D, 3D and stop motion, but also photography, illustration and graphic design.
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- 2d animation
- 3d animation
- adobe after effects
- adobe flash professional
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- art direction
- character design
- graphic design
- illustration
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics
- motion ui
- photography
- stop motion