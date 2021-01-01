Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Madrid, Spain for hire

Nahuel Bardi

Madrid $40 (USD) per hour

About Nahuel Bardi

Freelance illustrator and graphic designer based in Spain

Work History

  • freelance illustrator and graphic designer @ Fiverr https://www.fiverr.com/nahuelbardi?up_rollout=true

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Escuela Multimedial Da Vinci

    Graphic Designer

    2019

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • digital illustrations
  • editorial design
  • gifs
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • poster design
  • product illustrations
Alina Starovoitova

Madrid, Spain

About Alina Starovoitova

Illustrator,
Art director at Spor&Friends Studio.

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Spor&Friends

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Kyiv State Academy of Decorative and Applied Art and Design named after Mykhailo Boychuk

    Bachelor of graphic design

    2016

Skills

  • 2d
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • storyboarding
Sariselka

Madrid, Spain

About Sariselka

Hi! I’m David Gil, a freelance 3D illustrator based in Madrid.

I enjoy creating new worlds full of colors and textures. I love technology, space, architecture and landscapes.

I'm always open to new projects: editorial, advertising, start-ups, web, social media and much more. Let me know if I can help you, I'd be happy to do so!

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 3d
  • 3d illustration
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation 3d
  • cinema 4d
  • graphic design
  • icons
  • illustration
  • low poly
  • minimal
  • octane
  • simple
offbeat estudio

Madrid, Spain

About offbeat estudio

Creative studio based in Madrid, specialized in animation. We do 2D, 3D and stop motion, but also photography, illustration and graphic design.

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • 3d animation
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe flash professional
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • art direction
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
  • motion ui
  • photography
  • stop motion
