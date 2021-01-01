Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Lucknow, India for Hire

Ayush Parashar

Lucknow, India $15 (USD) per hour

About Ayush Parashar

An Engineer turned designer, helping startups build Product Visual design & brand presence ever since college. Be it a client side functionality or a customer facing app, I ace the game of product development, starting from user research, wireframing , design & user testing.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • front-end development
  • ui
  • ui ux designer
  • ux
  • visual design
Akshat Pandey (designXtasy)

Lucknow, India $5 (USD) per hour

About Akshat Pandey (designXtasy)

I build User Centric Solutions for Product based Businesses.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • mobile app ui
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
arvinda kumar

Lucknow, India $10 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Lead UI developer @ CEDCommerce

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Shri Ramswaroop College Of Engineering and Management

    MCA

    2015

Abhishek Prakash ✪

Pro

Kanpur, India $15 (USD) per hour

About Abhishek Prakash ✪

𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗥 × 𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗘𝗥 × 𝗨𝗜/𝗨𝗫 × 𝗪𝗘𝗕 × 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗣𝗛𝗜𝗖 × 𝗕𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚.

𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹- 𝐚𝐛𝐡𝐢𝟐𝟒𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐬𝐡@𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝.𝐜𝐨𝐦

Work History

  • Sr. Graphic Designer @ Allies Interactive Services Pvt. Ltd.

    2014 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe experience design
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • advertising
  • affinity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • ios android
  • mobile
  • print design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
