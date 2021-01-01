Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Los Angeles, CA for hire
Josh WarrenPro
Los Angeles, CA • $100 (USD) per hour
About Josh Warren
Design Director/ Brand Designer/ Illustrator/ Iconographer. Available for freelance work.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Avinew
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
9+ years
Education
-
CSU Fresno
B.A Graphic Design
2010
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- art direction
- branding
- creative direction
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- sketch
- typography
- ui
Oleh Harlamov
Los Angeles, CA • $50 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- illustration
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboyPro
Los Angeles, CA • $55 (USD) per hour
About Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Art Director: Designer, illustrator and comic book connoisseur. From brand identity design to illustration...I just want to make cool stuff with cool people.
Work History
-
Art Director @ NAS Insurance Services, LLC
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Art Institute of Los Angeles
Associate Degree
1999
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity development
- branding identity
- character design
- graphic design
- illustration
- uidesign
- visual development
thelittlelabsAgency
Los Angeles, California
About thelittlelabs
Based in Los Angeles, The Little Labs provides a complete set of animation and illustration production services from short-form video content like explainer videos, website illustrations, gifs, social media campaigns to independent films.
Specialties
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design