Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in London, United Kingdom for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in London, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
green chameleon

green chameleon

Agency

Bristol & London, UK

Message

About green chameleon

A creative studio crafting
extraordinary brands 💎

Message
Peter Karim

Peter Karim

Pro

London

Message

About Peter Karim

Motion creative based in London, work is my hobby.

Work History

  • Illustrator/art director @ Milford film&animation

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • 2d art
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • animate cc
  • art direction
  • cel animation
  • character design
  • flash
  • logo animation
  • storyboard
  • storytelling
Message
✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

Pro

London $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About ✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

Fast & curious

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • NBU

    Graphic Design

    2017

Skills

  • branding
  • character design
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • stickers
  • vector graphics
  • web design
Message
NestStrix

NestStrix

Pro

London, UK $40 (USD) per hour

Message

About NestStrix

We’re a team of illustrators with a lot of experience. We love to create game stuff especially game characters and game backgrounds. Our studio works with companies and organizations all over the world.

We’re always open to new opportunities and ready to create a visual part of your game.

Work History

  • Art Direction @ NestStrix

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • Oxford

    Specialist

    2010

Skills

  • 2d
  • app ui
  • appdesign
  • art
  • character design
  • digital art
  • game artist
  • game assets
  • game design
  • game development
  • game ui
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
Message