Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in London, United Kingdom for hire

green chameleonAgency
Bristol & London, UK
About green chameleon
A creative studio crafting
extraordinary brands 💎
Peter KarimPro
London
About Peter Karim
Motion creative based in London, work is my hobby.
Work History
-
Illustrator/art director @ Milford film&animation
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- 2d animation
- 2d art
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- animate cc
- art direction
- cel animation
- character design
- flash
- logo animation
- storyboard
- storytelling
✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨Pro
London • $50 (USD) per hour
About ✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨
Fast & curious
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
NBU
Graphic Design
2017
Skills
- branding
- character design
- editorial design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- stickers
- vector graphics
- web design
NestStrixPro
London, UK • $40 (USD) per hour
About NestStrix
We’re a team of illustrators with a lot of experience. We love to create game stuff especially game characters and game backgrounds. Our studio works with companies and organizations all over the world.
We’re always open to new opportunities and ready to create a visual part of your game.
Work History
-
Art Direction @ NestStrix
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
Oxford
Specialist
2010
Skills
- 2d
- app ui
- appdesign
- art
- character design
- digital art
- game artist
- game assets
- game design
- game development
- game ui
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- ui