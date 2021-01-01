Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Leeds, United Kingdom for Hire
RosiePro
Leeds
About Rosie
Doing brand @metalab
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand
- communication
- web design
Phil Millward
Leeds
About Phil Millward
Head of Design _____ @parallax Leeds
Jpanel Judge _____ CSS Design Awards
Work History
-
Head of Design @ Parallax
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- 3d graphics
- illustration
- ui
- uidesign
- web design
Benn RaistrickPro
Leeds • $120 (USD) per hour
About Benn Raistrick
Founder/Creative Director at @gravita
Work History
-
Founder @ Gravita
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- creative direction
- digital design
- logo
- mobile
- platform design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Kris HowesPro
Leeds, UK • $60 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- character animator
- character design
- design
- illustration
- motion graphics