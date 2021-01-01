Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Kraków, Poland for hire

Pawel Granatowski

Pawel Granatowski

Kraków, Poland $40 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • animation
  • animation studio
  • character animation
  • character illustration
  • concept art
  • explainer
  • explainer video
  • flat design
  • illustration
  • moho 12
  • storyboard
  • uix
  • video animation
Giga Khurtsilava

Giga Khurtsilava

Kraków, Poland

About Giga Khurtsilava

🧑🏻‍💻 Senior UX Motion Designer @Brainly
✊ Co-Founder at Biliki Studio

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • Motion Design
  • explainer videos
  • logo animation
  • ui motion
Michal Sambora

Michal Sambora

Cracow, Poland

Work History

  • Design Team Manager @ ITMAGINATION

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • basic 3d
  • blender
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • interface design
  • leadership
  • mobile
  • team leadership
  • ui
  • web design
Lina Leusenko

Lina Leusenko

Krakow, Poland $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • character design
  • design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • product illustration
  • vector graphics
  • web illustration
