Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Kraków, Poland for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Kraków, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Pawel GranatowskiPro
Kraków, Poland • $40 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- 2d animation
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- animation
- animation studio
- character animation
- character illustration
- concept art
- explainer
- explainer video
- flat design
- illustration
- moho 12
- storyboard
- uix
- video animation
Giga Khurtsilava
Kraków, Poland
About Giga Khurtsilava
🧑🏻💻 Senior UX Motion Designer @Brainly
✊ Co-Founder at Biliki Studio
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- Motion Design
- explainer videos
- logo animation
- ui motion
Michal SamboraPro
Cracow, Poland
Work History
-
Design Team Manager @ ITMAGINATION
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- basic 3d
- blender
- figma
- interaction design
- interface design
- leadership
- mobile
- team leadership
- ui
- web design
Lina LeusenkoPro
Krakow, Poland • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- character design
- design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- motion graphics
- product illustration
- vector graphics
- web illustration