Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Kediri, Indonesia for Hire

Yogie Ismanda

Yogie Ismanda

Nganjuk, indonesia $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Sixty Two

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Indonesian Institute of the Arts

    Bachelor's

    2020

Skills

  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • web design
Yusuf Nugroho

Yusuf Nugroho

Kediri $15 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • illustrator, uidesigner @ omnicreativora

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • institut of art Indonesia yogyakarta

    bachelor degree

    2018

Skills

  • illustration
  • sketch
  • ui
  • uidesign
Choirul Syafril

Choirul Syafril

Tulungagung, Indonesia $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI Designer @ keitoto

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • Visual Design
  • app ui
  • dashboard
  • homepage
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • web design
Dina Sectio

Dina Sectio

Kediri, Indonesia $2 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Mentor Assistant @ sekolahdesain.id

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand guidelines
  • brand identity development
  • icon development
  • logo and branding
  • logo creation
  • logo development
