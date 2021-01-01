Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Kansas City, MO for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Kansas City, MO on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Tad Carpenter

Kansas City, Missouri

About Tad Carpenter

Partner/Creative Director at Carpenter Collective, a design studio with specialization in packaging, illustration and brand identities.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • packaging
  • poster design
  • retail graphics
Alex Anderson

Kansas City

About Alex Anderson

Freelance Designer(d) & Illustrator | Kansas City

Work History

  • Designer Illustrator @ Freelance

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typography
Nathan Holthus

Kansas City, MO

Work History

  • Designer @ Willoughby Design

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • typography
Kenzi Quigg

Kansas City

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • design
  • illustration
