Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Kampala, Uganda for Hire

Andy Katamba
Kampala • $28 (USD) per hour
About Andy Katamba
A passionate and creative guy with creative discipline in graphics design and UX/UI.
Work History
-
Graphics designer / Front-end developer @ Bolt Digital Agency
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- front-end dev
- front-end development
- graphic and web design
- seo expert
- social media marketing
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
Siraj Kimuli
Kampala, Uganda
About Siraj Kimuli
Let's about about experiences.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Edwin Kakama
Kampala, Uganda • $200 (USD) per hour
About Edwin Kakama
Loves Jesus😇
|Founder @ Leekap Enterprises Ltd💼
|Entrepreneur📢🏧
|Basketball🏀 & Graphic Passionate🎨✍️
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- ads design
- digital marketing
- logo and branding
- poster design
- social media content
- social media graphics
- social media marketing
Niwarinda James
Kampala Uganda • $60 (USD) per hour
About Niwarinda James
Digital art director, motion designer, and visual strategist.
Work History
-
Digital designer @ TBWA/Uganda
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- animated gifs
- digital design
- digital strategy
- motion graphics
- motiondesign
- strategic design
- video editting
- visual storytelling