Hire freelance motion graphics designers in Köln

Viewing 11 out of 195 freelance motion graphics designers in Köln available for hire

  • Sebastian Jungbluth

    Sebastian Jungbluth

    Cologne, Germany

    #91 Topographic Maps 🗺 🌍 dark challenge desktop hero header map red branding blender 3d topographic
    #90 AI Conference Mobile | Concept 🧠 🏆 gradient principle challenge typography stage award blender 3d transition mobile
    #89 AI Conference | Concept 🧠 🏆 brand challenge figma principle prototype animation 3d blender stage conference award desktop
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Kevin Dukkon

    Kevin Dukkon

    Düsseldorf, Germany

    Flow Builder fintory web app filters flow chart editor nodes automation app product clean minimal interaction path cards dropdown search connect build flow builder
    🛸 iOS Crypto Widget chart graph illustration fintory mp4 animation crypto app trust wallet sell crypto nft art nft ux ui clean mobile ios14 ios widget app ios
    🧩 Schedule Modal repeat schedule date clean ui overlay modal box design system visual system ux ui save thread animation mp4 motion graphics calendar popup modal template schedule
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Julian Herbst

    Julian Herbst

    Düsseldorf, Germany

    Notifications Exploration ux ui minimal notification panel notifications indicators finance operations fintech avatars comments mentions user centered finance saas user interface usability clean readability modern
    jh.vision portfolio user experience branding brand typography design modern clean minimal ui
    Modularity Teaser Illustration – Finance Operations Platform budgets budget owner accounting teaser visual identity ai finops budgeting finance branding logo illustration app modern light clean minimal ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Bate

    Bate

    Köln, Germany

    Dentista redshift character illustration c4d 3d
    AVENA's Ball redshift ball c4d 3d
    PRINTS! print redshift c4d 3d
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Noam Weiner

    Noam Weiner

    Cologne, Germany

    Soviet Hippie soviethippie character design ipadproart ipadprocreate ipadpro illustration character
    Tambourina tambourine digitalillustration bodypositive procreate ipadpro ipad character design character illustration
    Fire Starter ipad pro digital illustration digital art procreate girl character illustraion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Peter Voth

    Peter Voth

    Düren, Germany

    Woman Portrait sword gothic illustrator vector design etching lineart portrait woodcut engraving illustration peter voth design
    Monogram graphic design illustration vector branding line art logo design logo monogram peter voth design
    Stay Golden (Stamp) stamp postage stamp etching branding design illustration vector badge logo engraving peter voth design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Flo Steinle

    Flo Steinle

    Düsseldorf, Germany

    Overview Pages for Web App Xplainme community interface website webdesign xplainme e learning social learning network web app ui ux
    🎶 📹 💬 Different Post Types for Xplainme social network e learning xplainme blog articles post types landingpage webdesign website ux ui
    🧭 Explore Page for Xplainme xplainme redesign social social learning network learning web app explore website ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Timo Meyer

    Timo Meyer

    Bonn, Germany

    Sports and Covid-19 magazine newspaper print covid-19 covid19 editorial sport
    Mask Production gesundheit visual vektorgrafik vectro illustration coronavirus covid19 health mask
    Hydropower! vector illustration icons electricity energy hydropower
    • Illustration
  • Lara Paulussen

    Lara Paulussen

    Düsseldorf

    blue flowers springtime floral spring nature editorial illustration editorial illustration
    Urbanization nature gif animation urbanisierung urbanization editorial illustration animatedgif editorial illustration
    Keep the beaches clean animatedgif nature gif animation editorial illustration editorial illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Diana Palavandishvili

    Diana Palavandishvili

    Duisburg

    Flyout-Menu ✨ navigation landingpage icons hover states dropdown menu flyout menu desktop ui ux interface fintory design clean ui
    ⚓️ Travel Homepage Exploration product detail landing page website mobile homepage branding logo desktop ux ui interface fintory design clean ui
    Vacation finder style guide 💎 brand presentation colors font typeface type components styleguide style guide branding desktop ux ui interface fintory design clean ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Franziska Volmer

    Franziska Volmer

    Cologne, Germany

    Secrets Of Success – Business Mindset Stickers advice freelancer self-employed motivational collage work goals home office success label type art business mindset badge sticker business mindset logo typography branding vector illustration
    Beautiful Illustrator Glitches beautiful glitches inspiring error bug work process logo vectorillustration illustrator sticker badge love rainbow glitch typography illustration branding graphic design
    Secrets Of Success No. 2 – Motivational Business Stickers type art love business advice work process motivation label continuity business success flat design brand design icon design sticker badge badge design branding vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

