Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Johannesburg, South Africa for Hire

Ndumiso Nyoni

Johannesburg, South Africa $35 (USD) per hour

About Ndumiso Nyoni

Motion Graphic Designer, Illustrator, Film Enthusiast

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • character design
  • digital compositiing
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • vector graphics
Sorbet

Pro

Johannesburg, South Africa

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • logo and branding
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
hopedivisionza

Pro

Johannesburg, South Africa $20 (USD) per hour

About hopedivisionza

Independant designer from ZA, desktop publisher by trade with over 12 years industry experience. I have a huge interest in logo, icon & emblem design.

Work History

  • Inhouse Designer @ Dewalt Power Tools, South Africa

    2010 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding.
  • catalogue design
  • icondesign
  • industrial hardware
  • layout
  • logo design
  • typography
Pierre Leeflang

Johannesburg, South Africa $50 (USD) per hour

About Pierre Leeflang

UX | UI Designer. A lover of coffee, adventures and user interfaces.

Work History

  • Senior UX Engineer @ Entelect

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Open Window

    BA Visual Communication

    2012

Skills

  • interaction design
  • micro interactions
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
