Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Jalandhar, India for Hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Jalandhar, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Manoj
Jalandhar, India • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- artwork
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics
Art AmritPro
Amritsar • $45 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Senior Creative Director @ Brightscout
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- maxon cinema 4d
- print design
- web design
Parul Aggarwal
Jalandhar
About Parul Aggarwal
Oh hey! sup I'm a Graphic Designer
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- autodesk 3ds max
- maxon cinema 4d
jasmannat thukral
Punjab, India
About jasmannat thukral
Hi, I am an emerging Graphic designer. Currently pursuing Applied graphics.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- illustration
- logo deisgn
- maxon cinema 4d
- typography