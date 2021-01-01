Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Jakarta, Indonesia for hire
RandompopsyclePro
Jakarta, Indonesia
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- icon
- illustration
- isometric
- logo
- ui
- vector graphics
- web design
catalystPro
Jakarta, Indonesia • $10 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Creative Designer @ Catalyst Labs
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- brand identity
- clean
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- minimalist
- mobile
- ui
- ux
Antonius Setiadi KPro
Jakarta, Indonesia • $30 (USD) per hour
About Antonius Setiadi K
Illustration. Motion Asset. Simple Motion. Design
Work History
-
Team Leader @ Vectory
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
First Media Design School
Advance Diploma of Multimedia
2013
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- badge
- flatdesign
- icon
- illustration
- isometric
- line
- logo
- simplicity
- vector graphics
Afnizar Nur GhifariPro
Jakarta, Indonesia • $20 (USD) per hour
About Afnizar Nur Ghifari
I’m passionate about all areas of design and I believe in design as a better approach to solving human problem. My interests in design include product design, user interface design, user experience design, technological design, and interaction design.
More of what I do:
• Doing user research for better understanding of users and business needs.
• Designing visual interfaces and interactions.
• Helping build consistent visual design across platforms.
• Building design system to unites product teams around a common visual language.
• Prototyping ideas using HTML/CSS/Javascript, React, Framer, Origami and Invision/Marvel.
• Collaborating with product managers, engineers, and other designers.
• Doing user testing to test the solution of the problem.
Feel free to get in touch with me!
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- design systems
- engineering
- interaction design
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design