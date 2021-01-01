Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Ivano-Frankivs’k, Ukraine for Hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Ivano-Frankivs’k, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Yurii Khmelovskyi
Ivano-Frankivsk / Ukraine • $10 (USD) per hour
About Yurii Khmelovskyi
Experience & Graphic Designer.
In love with illustrations, icons & glyphs
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ COAX Software
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
IFNTUOG
Master of Architecture
2014
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- architect
- figma
- graphic design
- hand drawing
- icon illustration
- icon pack
- illustration
- interfacedesign
- line art
- logo
- logo design
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
Yurii Syvak
Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Freelance @ S
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
3–5 years
Skills
- brand identity
- graphic design
- hand drawing
- icon graphic
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Daria KonkovaPro
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine • $25 (USD) per hour
About Daria Konkova
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
UI/UX designer at TenantCloud
Work History
-
UI/UX Mentor @ Beetroot Academy
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Education
-
Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University
Human Sciences Bachelor
2011
Skills
- drawing and painting
- graphic design
- graphic illustration
- illustration
- product design
- responsive design
- ui
- user research
- ux
- ux analysis
- ux strategy
Valeriia Tkhor
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- procreate
- sketching