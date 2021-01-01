Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Ivano-Frankivs’k, Ukraine for Hire

Yurii Khmelovskyi

Ivano-Frankivsk / Ukraine $10 (USD) per hour

About Yurii Khmelovskyi

Experience & Graphic Designer.
In love with illustrations, icons & glyphs

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ COAX Software

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • IFNTUOG

    Master of Architecture

    2014

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • architect
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • hand drawing
  • icon illustration
  • icon pack
  • illustration
  • interfacedesign
  • line art
  • logo
  • logo design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Yurii Syvak

Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Freelance @ S

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • graphic design
  • hand drawing
  • icon graphic
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Daria Konkova

Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine $25 (USD) per hour

About Daria Konkova

Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
UI/UX designer at TenantCloud

Work History

  • UI/UX Mentor @ Beetroot Academy

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University

    Human Sciences Bachelor

    2011

Skills

  • drawing and painting
  • graphic design
  • graphic illustration
  • illustration
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • ux analysis
  • ux strategy
Valeriia Tkhor

Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • procreate
  • sketching
