Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Irvine, CA for Hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Irvine, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
brian hurstPro
orange county, california • $40 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Designer and Illustrator @ Freelance/self-employed
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Vanguard University
BA - Religion
2006
Skills
- custom lettering
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- infographic design
- logo
Amy HoodPro
Anaheim Hills, CA • $110 (USD) per hour
About Amy Hood
Co-founder / Art Director at Hoodzpah, Inc. Specializing in branding, lettering, and illustration. Co-author of "Freelance, and Business, and Stuff: A Guide for Creatives". Designin' fonts like Palm Canyon Drive, Beale, Beverly Drive, and Lone Pine. #hoodfonts
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- branding
- collateral
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- packaging
Jennifer HoodPro
Orange County, CA • $120 (USD) per hour
About Jennifer Hood
Mildly tortured designer. Co-founder of Hoodzpah, a branding studio. Avid bad piano player. Diligent TV auditor. Send me podcast recs! to Co-wrote --> http://bit.ly/FABASebook
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- editorial design
- identity systems
- illustration
- layout
- logo
- packaging
Joshua ArizaPro
Orange County California • $125 (USD) per hour
About Joshua Ariza
I make the stuff below. I like to party
Work History
-
Designer II @ Nike
2009 - 2013
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- apparel design
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- typography