Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Indianapolis, IN for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Indianapolis, IN on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Co-motion Studio

Co-motion Studio

Pro

Indianapolis

Message

About Co-motion Studio

A branding studio focused on moving companies forward

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • typography
Message
Lucie Rice

Lucie Rice

Pro

Carmel, Indiana $75 (USD) per hour

Message

About Lucie Rice

Illustrator and designer, dog lover.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • book design
  • branding
  • illustration
  • licensing
  • poster design
  • print design
  • promotional design
Message
Adam Johnson

Adam Johnson

Pro

Indianapolis

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • apparel design
  • branding
  • design
  • illustration
  • poster design
Message
Parker McCullough

Parker McCullough

Indianapolis $25 (USD) per hour

Message

About Parker McCullough

Visual Designer at Innovatemap. Living in Indianapolis. 🤘🏻

Work History

  • Design Partner @ Innovatemap

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Herron School of Art and Design

    BFA

    2017

Skills

  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • motion graphics
  • positioning
  • typography
  • visual design
  • web design
Message