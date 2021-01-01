Hire freelance motion graphics designers in Iaşi

  • Larisa Habliuc

    Larisa Habliuc

    Iasi, Romania

    Redesign Camp Poe retreat booking travel website ocean camp travel surf daily ui landing page figmadesign challenge webdesigner webdesign hero section figma ux ui
    Redesign Amwell for patients appointment online doctor medical design hero banner challenge figmadesign hero image landing page redesign webdesign webdesigner figma hero section ux ui
    Redesign Activity Hero online classes children kids instagram procreate illustration hero image figma figmadesign landing page webdesign webdesigner uxdesign redesigned redesign design hero section hero ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alexia Grosu

    Alexia Grosu

    iasi

    24fit | Logo design vector branding brand design logo
    Travel & Destination | Website concept concept design travel ux ui webdesign
    KAN | Logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Rares Cocoveica

    Rares Cocoveica

    Romania, Jassy

    Skincare Company Landing Page landing page shower gel creme skin skincare branding ui minimal design application adobexd
    Jola - Wallpaper Aplication wallpaper phone minimalist minimal iphone design blackwhite blackandwhite application adobexd
    Vehicle History App ux uiux ui mobiledesign mobile minimal design car bmwe30 bmw phone application adobexd 3series
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ioan Mihail Botezatu

    Ioan Mihail Botezatu

    Iasi, Romania

    T-shirt Design illustrator t-shirt illustration t-shirt design t-shirt illustration minimal art branding icon flat vector design
    T-shirt Design minimal t-shirt illustration t-shirt t-shirt design clean illustration art branding flat vector icon design
    T-shirt Design illustrator t-shirt design illustration clean branding minimal flat vector icon design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Dascălu Florin

    Dascălu Florin

    Iasi, Romania

    The Kid Turned Out Fine, Mom hand lettering handlettering letteringart focus anxiety social anxiety mentalhealth designinspiration strenghtinletters showusyourtype typography strenght in letters design type type design lettering
    AMINI - Lettering the art of type lettering artist typography handlettering type art type design type lettering
    U | #36daysoftype 2020 typography type art goodtype type design type lettering 36daysoftype07 36daysoftype
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Maxim Gabriel

    Maxim Gabriel

    Romania, Iasi

    UI Design for a Business Niche Website application app dashboard app dashboard ui art abstract colorful ui designer care customer dashboard awesome design planet world niche ui uiux ui design awesome creative
    Nat Eat - Food Delivery Service Dashboard Interface creative dashboard creative app ui ux web app food web app food ui ux food app ui food app food interface food dashboard dashboard interface delivery dashboard delivery service delivery app app dashboard interface food natural
    Travello - Travel Mobile App color ui design clean app trendy app popular app creative app creative uiux travel agency travel app traveller traveling mobile app travel mobile app travel travello
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Paul Gabriel

    Paul Gabriel

    Iasi, Romania

    Ocean Calmness sun waves boat sea nature water calming motion animation aftereffects cinema4d sunset illustration calm ocean
    Camping in the mountains river tent firecamp illustration forest mountains camping
    Log Cabin forest stars illustration moon sky night cabin logs
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Razvan Garofeanu

    Razvan Garofeanu

    Iasi, Romania

    Collie flat fluid clean web responsive ux ui
    HRLA australian blue branding logo responsive fluid flat clean web ux ui
    Locator Fee logo design identity fluid clean web flat responsive ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Rodica

    Rodica

    Iasi

    Adopt Pet App pet care ui prototype figma design figma ui ux uxdesign pet app adoption mobile app design ui design
    Bird at sunrise illustration drawing flying bird yellow bird leaves leaf illustration branches procreate art digital illustration bird illustration bird
    roses handmade nature art flower illustration flower rosa digital illustration red rose illustration drawing procreate illustration red rose rose illustration roses rose
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Andrei Enache

    Andrei Enache

    Iasi, Romania

    Stellar Dreams Album/Song Cover music universe stellar stars design cover song album
    Skull Cash Album/Song Cover cash money skull design album song cover music
    A Black Rose photoshop design theatre black rose story
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Cosmin Nicu

    Cosmin Nicu

    Iasi, Romania

    ArmourDesign negative space architecture architect construction d a ad vector icon flat art monogram branding black simple minimal grid design logo
    Politehnica Iasi (Football Club) team romania footballer horse grid flat black art vector design logo rebranding branding football club logodesign soccer logo soccer football
    Sauron Minion round illustration black vector smooth orange illustraion illutration art design art sticker branding design logodesign logo eye lord of the rings sauron
    • Brand / Graphic Design

