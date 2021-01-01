Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Hamburg, Germany for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Hamburg, Germany on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Leander Lenzing

Leander Lenzing

Pro

Hamburg, Germany $80 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • android
  • interaction design
  • ios
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • saas
  • startups
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Kevin Jaeger

Kevin Jaeger

Hamburg, Germany $80 (USD) per hour

Message

About Kevin Jaeger

I am a Freelance Art Director with focus on concept, UI design, animation and motion design as well as 3D design

Work History

  • Freelancer @ Kevin Jaeger

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • cgi
  • illustration
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • screendesign
Message
Oliver Gareis

Oliver Gareis

Pro

Hamburg, Germany $60 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ appico

    2013 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Martine Lindstrøm

Martine Lindstrøm

Hamburg, Germany $76 (USD) per hour

Message

About Martine Lindstrøm

I'm a graphic designer and illustrator from Norway based in Hamburg.
Currently working freelance.

Work History

  • Graphic designer and Illustrator @ ANTI

    2013 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Westerdals School of Communication

    Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logos and branding
  • packaging
  • print design
Message