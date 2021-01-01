Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Guadalajara, Mexico for Hire
Iván SoriaPro
Guadalajara, Mexico. • $70 (USD) per hour
About Iván Soria
I work and fight for our right to story. Awwwards Dev Jury. Design Director at @Bexi.
Work History
Service Design Lead @ Bexi, Inc.
2018 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
Digital Invaders
Webscout 7.0
2012
Skills
- art direction
- convoluted comedy
- creative direction
- front-end development
- web design
Aldo Cervantes SaldañaPro
Guadalajara • $10 (USD) per hour
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- animation
- graphic design
- illustration
- mobile
- pre-press
- video games
- web design
Guillermo BecerraPro
Zapopan, Jalisco • $35 (USD) per hour
About Guillermo Becerra
I’m a Mexican Designer based in Guadalajara, México. I specialize in UI and Visual Design for digital products.
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
La Salle
Bachelor's in Graphic
2012
Skills
- branding
- interaction design
- prototype
- responsive design
- sketch
- ui
- visual design
- web design
Elias Mule
Guadalajara, Jal.
About Elias Mule
Specialized in branding and typography, detailed aesthetic and strategic communication are key features in my method of work.
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering