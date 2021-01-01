Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Gdańsk, Poland for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Gdańsk, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Joanna Nowak

Joanna Nowak

Pro

Gdańsk

Message

About Joanna Nowak

Illustrator at 1Password

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • design
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • vector graphics
Message
Jakub Szewczyk

Jakub Szewczyk

Pro

Gdańsk, Poland

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Michal Parulski

Michal Parulski

Pro

Gdańsk, Poland $60 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Fountain

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • UX - SWPS

    Master

    2018

Skills

  • mobile
  • motion ui
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
Konrad Kolasa

Konrad Kolasa

Pro

Gdańsk, Poland $35 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Tooploox

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message