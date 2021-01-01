Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Fort Worth, TX for Hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Fort Worth, TX on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Tyler AnthonyPro
Dallas, TX • $125 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- logo
- typography
Jonathan SchubertPro
Dallas • $100 (USD) per hour
About Jonathan Schubert
Branding & Illustration
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- apparel design
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon system design
- illustration
- label design
- packaging design
- typography
John MataPro
Dallas, Texas
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- layout
- lettering
- logo
- typography
Kevin CraftPro
Dallas, Texas
About Kevin Craft
Independent logo and branding designer.
Founder of Italics, creative meet ups for the Dallas / Fort Worth area.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Stripes Agency
2016 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Savannah College of Art and Design
BFA in Graphic Design
2011
Skills
- art direction
- brand
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- typography
- ui