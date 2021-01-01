Hire freelance motion graphics designers in Fort Lauderdale, FL

  • Brandon Moore

    Brandon Moore

    Fort Lauderdale, FL

    CY Motorsport racing vintage branding logo
    Chicago Bears miami football brand type vintage sports branding logo
    Las Olas Loves You
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • David Urbinati

    David Urbinati

    West Palm Beach, FL

    Toy Boat cel frame by frame 2d animation after effects animation
    Cells procreate cel framebyframe 2d animation animation
    Twelv - First Post 3d animation character 2d animation motion graphics motion design after effects animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Jesse Brais

    Jesse Brais

    Sunrise, Florida

    Kaldi's Goat illustration caffeinated coffee goat kaldi
    Bring Me Back to Life woman flowers head coffee cup coffee
    Good Bye Stranger texture house screenprint goodbye tree bird illustration
    • Illustration
  • MOWE

    MOWE

    Miami, FL

    Creating Animated Videos that Stand the Test of Time article illustration content strategy content marketing marketing agency creative direction marketing educational video animation studio motion graphic motion snippet motion graphics motion design motiongraphics animation illustration
    The Future of Voice Technology speach recognition educational video animation studio motion graphic explainer video motiongraphics motion snippet motion graphics motion design animation illustration
    Speech Recognition educational video character design animation studio motion graphic explainer video motiongraphics motion snippet motion graphics motion design animation illustration
    No specialties listed
  • Jack Daniel Bagdadi

    Jack Daniel Bagdadi

    Miami Beach

    Tómalo Suave, Risograph Print collage logos branding lockup sunset cocktail typography whiskey poster design poster florida tropical graphic design palm tree risograph risography handlettering type
    Miami Bourbon Society Logo branding cocktail lockup type design palmtree tropical typography whisky whiskey bourbon miami vector illustration logotype mark logo
    Beer label design for Grovehemian, Commodore Stout coconut grove typography type florida fishing fish graphic design logodesign logo lockup mark branding beer label beer branding package package design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • The Skins Factory

    The Skins Factory

    Fort Lauderdale, Florida

    Disney Theme Brand Identity Design logo designer brand design brand designer brand identity disney art disney typography vector branding logo illustration design
    Legacy Work: Digital Blue Astronomy UI UX Design gui design astronomy skeuomorphic user interface design the skins factory user interface ux design ux ui design ui
    Legacy Work: Corona Windows Media Player Skin skins microsoft ux design user interface ui design gui ux user interface design the skins factory ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Alex Gilev

    Alex Gilev

    Miami, FL

    Course Step Analytics - B2C Web App (SaaS) web design ux design analytics enterprise design enterprise ux enterprise software ui designer ux designer product designer web application ux web application design web app ui web app ux admin saas ux minimal dashboard software web app
    Gamified Leader Board - Web App web design minimal ux minimi ux designer ui design web application design web app design web app ux product design enterprise rankings score leaderboard gamification saas dashboard software web app
    Vendors - SaaS Retail Planning App excel product design enterprise ux web application design web app ui web app ux web app design saas ux design analytics dashboard software web app b2b enterprise data fintech finance planning tables
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jason Villanti

    Jason Villanti

    Boca Raton, FL

    LAKE HOUSE mascots mascot logos logo hats hat caps cap adirondacks fireflies firefly lakeside lakes lake raccoons raccoon
    CRATE DIGGERS music logo caps cap hat hats mascots mascot logo mascot vinyl records vinyl record vinyl records record moles mole crate diggers crate digger crates crate
    CRATE DIGGERS mascots caps cap hats hat djs dj vinyl cover vinyl records vinyl record vinyl music records record moles mole crate digger crates crate diggers crate
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Juan Mora

    Juan Mora

    Miami, FL

    Juan Mora 3D characterdesign branding app icon music illustration rock playing guitar character 3d
    AR Office - Adobe XD Playoff office tour ui 3d transform 3d reserved book room xd adobexd prototype office ar
    Visa/Juan Mora Credit Card Design patterns bank card debit card brand identity branding design brand design card banking payment method credit card design credit cards card design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Flatastic

    Flatastic

    Miami, FL

    Earning Tab | Partner Dashboard dashboard filters sort by dashboard graph flat dashboard dashboard 3d minimal dashboard dashboard list ui list view dashboard list minimal sidebar dashboard sidebar sidebar ui stat dashboard finance dashboard earning dashboard earning tab minimal ui dashboard ui dashboard
    Booking list - Bounce Luggage Storage contrast ui minimal ui sidebar menu dashboard tab tab view sidebar ui minimal sidebar sidebar expanded view list expand minimal dashboard dashboard booking ui list ui minimal list view list view booking list
    Create own mockup presentation for Dribbble log in category figma sketch mockup generator slide ui slider range selector add product onboarding screen product details inventory app storage app finance app mobile app ui presentation dribbble presentation dribbble mockup presentation mockup presentation
    No specialties listed
  • Ambert Rodriguez

    Ambert Rodriguez

    Hollywood, FL

    Real Estate Branding naming design print branding real estate
    Crypto Logo editorial media news crypto logo
    Front Office Sports sports design business branding website sports
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

