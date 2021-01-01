Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Florence, Italy for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Florence, Italy on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Irene Laschi

Irene Laschi

Pro

Florence, Italy

Message

Work History

  • Illustration teacher @ Scuola Internazionale di Comics, Firenze

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • advertising
  • botanical
  • botanical illustration
  • commercial
  • commercial art
  • design
  • digital art
  • drawing
  • drawing and painting
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • naturalistic illustration
  • packaging
Message
Laura Palumbo

Laura Palumbo

Firenze

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
Message
Alberto Macherelli

Alberto Macherelli

Florence, Italy $35 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UI/UX – Digital Product Designer @ Simple Booking

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Florence

    Degree in Design, 110 with honors

    2017

Skills

  • branding
  • digital product design
  • ui design
  • ux design
Message
Ferreggì

Ferreggì

Florence - Italy

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • advertising illustration
  • branding identity
  • cover design
  • illustration
  • logo and branding
Message