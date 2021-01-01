Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Denver, CO for hire

EJ Hassenfratz

Denver, CO $75 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • adobe after effects
  • animated gifs
  • animation
  • design
  • gifs
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
Wells Collins

Pro

Denver, CO $50 (USD) per hour

About Wells Collins

Partner and designer at Two Bridges Design.
Branding, packaging, & lettering in Denver, CO.

Work History

  • Design Director @ Saltshaker Holdings

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • script
Dan Lehman

Pro

Boulder, CO $125 (USD) per hour

About Dan Lehman

Independent designer specializing in logo design, illustration, & packaging.
Founder of QRS Creative LLC

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Tyler School of Art at Temple University

    BFA in Graphic & Interactive Design

    2013

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • pattern
  • surface design
Brian Edward Miller

Broomfield, CO

About Brian Edward Miller

I am the owner and illustrator of Orlin Culture Shop, an illustration shop based in Colorado.

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • cartoon
  • concept art
  • illustration
  • picture books
