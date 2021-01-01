Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Copenhagen, Denmark for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Copenhagen, Denmark on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Justina Leisyte

Justina Leisyte

Copenhagen, Denmark

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Message
Marko Cvijetic

Marko Cvijetic

Pro

Copenhagen, Denmark $55 (USD) per hour

Message

About Marko Cvijetic

Art Director at IKEA.
Website & Branding

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • layout
  • typography
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
Martin Kundby

Martin Kundby

Copenhagen

Message

About Martin Kundby

Motion designer based in Copenhagen. Working at www.ccccccc.tv

Work History

  • Motion Designer @ ccccccc

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • 3d animation
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Message
Mehvish Iql.

Mehvish Iql.

Copenhagen $70 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Novoresume

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Cphbusiness Academy

    AP degree in Multimedia design and communication

    2017

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • drawing
  • graphic design
  • ui ux
  • vector graphics
Message