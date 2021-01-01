Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Columbus, OH for Hire
Ethan FenderPro
Columbus, Ohio • $200 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Courier Design Co LLC
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Mount Vernon Nazarene University
Graphic Design
2014
Skills
- icons
- illustration
- logo and branding
- poster design
- typography
Chris KoelschPro
Columbus, OH • $85 (USD) per hour
About Chris Koelsch
Animator behind This 'n That based in Columbus, OH.
Work History
-
Animator @ This 'n That Studio
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Education
-
Bowling Green State University
Bachelor of Fine Arts
2010
Skills
- animation
- character design
- design
- illustration
Andrew Mark
Columbus Ohio • $28 (USD) per hour
About Andrew Mark
Motion designer and game Artist in Columbus
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- 2d animation
- 3d animation
- 3d modeling and rendering
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- augmented reality
- game artist
- game assets
- graphic design
- motion graphics
- unity
Rachel DangerfieldPro
Columbus, OH • $85 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Designer / Owner @ Imaginary Beast
2010 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Columbus College of Art & Design
Bachelor of Fine Arts
2010
Skills
- branding
- concepting
- design
- logo
- naming
- packaging
- typography
- web design