Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Columbus, OH for Hire

Ethan Fender

Ethan Fender

Columbus, Ohio $200 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Courier Design Co LLC

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Mount Vernon Nazarene University

    Graphic Design

    2014

Skills

  • icons
  • illustration
  • logo and branding
  • poster design
  • typography
Chris Koelsch

Chris Koelsch

Columbus, OH $85 (USD) per hour

About Chris Koelsch

Animator behind This 'n That based in Columbus, OH.

Work History

  • Animator @ This 'n That Studio

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Education

  • Bowling Green State University

    Bachelor of Fine Arts

    2010

Skills

  • animation
  • character design
  • design
  • illustration
Andrew Mark

Andrew Mark

Columbus Ohio $28 (USD) per hour

About Andrew Mark

Motion designer and game Artist in Columbus

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • 3d animation
  • 3d modeling and rendering
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • augmented reality
  • game artist
  • game assets
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • unity
Rachel Dangerfield

Rachel Dangerfield

Columbus, OH $85 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Designer / Owner @ Imaginary Beast

    2010 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Columbus College of Art & Design

    Bachelor of Fine Arts

    2010

Skills

  • branding
  • concepting
  • design
  • logo
  • naming
  • packaging
  • typography
  • web design
