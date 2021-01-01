Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Colorado Springs, CO for Hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Colorado Springs, CO on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Josh LewisPro
Colorado Springs, CO
About Josh Lewis
Illustrator and Brand Designer specializing in the children's market. My experience is in developing creative for marketing, branding and publishing. The line through it all is storytelling.
Work History
-
Owner, Art Director, and Illustrator @ Josh Lewis Creative LLC
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Colorado Technical University
BA Visual Communications
2008
Skills
- branding
- childrens books
- childrens books illustration
- childrens design
- childrens illustration
- design
- editorial design
- education
- illustration
- typography
Alex Safayan
Colorado Springs • $30 (USD) per hour
About Alex Safayan
3D illustrator + animator
Work History
-
Freelance work @ Independent
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- 3d illustration
- graphic design
- illustration
- isometric
- low poly
- lowpoly
ENOTS design
Colorado, USA
About ENOTS design
Sketcher, Educator, Illustrator, Screen Printer, Logo'r, Baseball'r,
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- apparel design
- educator
- illustration
- logo
- silkscreener
David SongPro
Colorado Springs, CO • $100 (USD) per hour
About David Song
A collection of work from someone who is a work in progress.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- black belt
- branding
- front-end development
- graphic design
- photography
- web design