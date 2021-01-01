Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Colombo, Sri Lanka for Hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
EDIFÉ
Colombo • $100 (USD) per hour
About EDIFÉ
Chandika Jayan - Working as a designer + illustrator + artist + sculptor.
Founder of the Edifé Studio.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
University of Moratuwa, Sri Lanka
Bachelor of Design
2007
Skills
- animation
- brand identity
- branding
- concept art
- illustration
- logo designs
- packaging
- print design
- sculpting
Samadara Ginige
Colombo
Work History
-
Logo & Identity Designer @ Freelance
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- front-end development
- graphic design
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
Malan Alankara
Colombo, Sri Lanka • $50 (USD) per hour
About Malan Alankara
Senior Product Designer
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ SocialCatfish, LLC
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Moratuwa
Bachelor of Design
2018
Skills
- brand identity
- interaction design
- product design
- user experience (ux)
GraphiceverPro
Colombo, Sri Lanka • $200 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding identity
- business card design
- cartoon character
- cartoon illustration
- cartoon logo
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo desing
- minimalism
- simplicity
- stationary design
- vector graphics
- vector illustrator