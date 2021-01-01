Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Cochin, India for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Cochin, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Sarath Chandran

Sarath Chandran

Kochi, Kerala

Message

Work History

  • Motion Designer & Illustrator @ Freelance

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Message
Shaji

Shaji

kochi,India

Message

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • character design
  • digital painting
  • drawing
  • illustration
Message
Jitto Joseph

Jitto Joseph

Kochin $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • caricature
  • degital painting
  • illustration
  • pencle drawing
  • typography
  • water colouring
Message
Sumesh A K

Sumesh A K

Pro

Cochin

Message

Work History

  • Designer @ BrandMills

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • logo
Message