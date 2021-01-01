Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Chittagong, Bangladesh for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Chittagong, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Tahsin Tamanna
Chittagong, Bangladesh • $10 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- Figma
- Wireframing
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- android application design
- graphic design
- illustration
- ios application design
- logo and branding
- protoyping
- social media banners
- stationary design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- website layout design
Lynx Plus
Chittagong, Bangladesh • $15 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Graphics Desinger @ Graphics Zone Pro
2012 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- logo and branding
- print design
GFXpreceptor
Chittagong, Bangladesh • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- logo deisgn
- print design
Nazim Uddin ✪
Chittagong, Bangladesh • $15 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- background removal
- branding
- branding identity
- brochure design
- business card design
- flyer design
- illustration graphic design
- letter head design
- logo and branding
- logo desing
- photo editing
- photo manipulation
- photo retouching
- print design