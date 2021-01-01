Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Chişinău, Moldova for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Chişinău, Moldova on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Ada Vishneva

Ada Vishneva

Pro

Chisinau . Moldova $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Brazilero Animation Video Production

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • content creation
  • design thinking
  • illustration
  • storytelling
  • visual art
Message
danjazzia

danjazzia

Chisinau, Moldova

Message

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • illustration
  • painting
Message
Cristina Nedelcev

Cristina Nedelcev

Pro

Chisinau, Moldova

Message

Work History

  • Motion Graphic Designer @ GoParrot

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Motion Design School

    Motion Design Certificate

    2019

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • graphic design
  • motion animation
Message
Victor Murea

Victor Murea

Pro

Moldova, Republic Of

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • app icon
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • identity and branding
  • logo
  • logo desing
  • logotype
  • monogram
Message