Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Cherkasy, Ukraine for Hire

Serhii Polyvanyi

Europe, Ukraine $45 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Founder & Design Director @ Black Lead Studio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • ios app
  • landing
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • usability testing
  • ux
  • web design
Black Shift Studio

Cherkasy $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Art director @ Blackshift Studio

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Education

  • Cherkasy government technical University

    Polygraph

    2010

Skills

  • animation
  • app developing
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • videography
Alexander Stets

Ukraine, Cherkasy $6 (USD) per hour

About Alexander Stets

UI / UX Designer with 4 years of experience in large number of projects. Initiative,
responsible, creative and thirsty to knowledge. The technology stack includes
some of the most popular applications (Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Figma).
Result-driven and active, punctual, responsible team player, always willing to see
Customers’ point of view and helping them to achieve their goals.

Education
Cherkasy State Technological University. Qualification awarded: Master’s Degree
in Design.
Mastered the course on UI / UX and Motion graphics

Industries
FinTech, Multimedia, Service Sector, Information Services, Enterprise, Healthcare

Technologies and tools
• Adobe (Photoshop, Illustrator, XD, Lightroom, After Effects, Media Encoder,
Premiere Pro, InDesign)
• Figma, Sketch, Axure, Balsamiq
• Cinema 4D
• Lottie

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • drawing
  • explainer video
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • painting
  • ui desing
  • ux design
Anastasiia Demka

Cherkasy, Ukraine $20 (USD) per hour

About Anastasiia Demka

I am a freelance UI/Graphic designer :)

Let me design something cool for YOU!

Message me if you need trendy, catchy and modern design :)

Work History

  • Project Manager @ Freelance

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • business card
  • corporate identity
  • graphic and web design
  • graphic design
  • redesign
  • sketch
  • stationery
  • ui
  • ux
  • web
  • web design
  • web designer
  • web ui
  • web ux
