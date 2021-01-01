Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Chennai, India for hire

Vivek Karthikeyan

Chennai, India $15 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ ZohoCorp

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • android design
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Ajith kumar

chennai - india $5 (USD) per hour

About Ajith kumar

Hey there, I am Ajith. I am an vfx artist and motion graphic designer from Chennai. I focus mostly on motion graphic..

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • 3d graphics
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe photoshop
  • composition
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • photo editing
  • photo retouching
  • vfx artist
  • video editting
Srinivasan Rajan

Pro

Chennai, India $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI / UX Designer @ Timeless.co

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • logo
  • ui
  • ui interaction
  • ux
  • web design
Prashanth

Chennai

About Prashanth

I design, I experiment.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • doodle design
  • icon
  • logo design and branding
