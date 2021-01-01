Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Charlotte, NC for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Charlotte, NC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Mel Shields

Mel Shields

Charlotte, NC

About Mel Shields

Currently a Product Designer at Skiptown, previously at Passport and Skookum. Illustrating in my free time.

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Skiptown

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Appalachian State University

    BFA in Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion design
  • product design
  • ui
  • visual design
  • web design
Travis Brown

Travis Brown

Charlotte, NC $80 (USD) per hour

About Travis Brown

Product Designer based in Charlotte, North Carolina

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • logo
  • product design
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • web design
Sara Wasserboehr

Sara Wasserboehr

Charlotte, NC $20 (USD) per hour

About Sara Wasserboehr

Graphic Designer @ Passport Labs by day | Illustrator/Embroiderer by night | Crazy Cat Lady at all times | Last name pronounced: WAH-sir-bor

Work History

  • Senior Marketing Designer @ Passport

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Savannah College of Art and Design

    BFA in Illustration

    2014

Skills

  • app icon
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • hand embroidery
  • illustration
  • logo and branding
  • typography
Zach Shuta

Zach Shuta

Charlotte, NC $80 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Rochester Institute of Technology

    BA Illustration

    1999

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • illustration
