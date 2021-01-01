Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Casablanca, Morocco for Hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Casablanca, Morocco on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
bouchraPro
Casablanca , Morocco
About bouchra
Together, bringing your ideas to life
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile apps
- ui
- ux
- web design
Mehdi EL Mahboubi
Casablanca, Morocco • $40 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Studio eiyn
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity development
- branding
- branding identity
Youssef Cadimi
CASABLANCA
About Youssef Cadimi
Hi , I’m Youssef , I’m an Illustrator and Motion Graphics Designer
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 2d animation
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- illustration
- motion graphics
- motiondesign
- video editting
Mbarek Abdelwassaa
Casablanca
About Mbarek Abdelwassaa
Motion Designer
Work History
-
Motion designer @ SIGMA
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 2d animator
- motion graphics
- photo editor