Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Casablanca, Morocco for Hire

bouchra

bouchra

Pro

Casablanca , Morocco

About bouchra

Together, bringing your ideas to life

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile apps
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Mehdi EL Mahboubi

Mehdi EL Mahboubi

Casablanca, Morocco $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Studio eiyn

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity development
  • branding
  • branding identity
Youssef Cadimi

Youssef Cadimi

CASABLANCA

About Youssef Cadimi

Hi , I’m Youssef , I’m an Illustrator and Motion Graphics Designer

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
  • video editting
Mbarek Abdelwassaa

Mbarek Abdelwassaa

Casablanca

About Mbarek Abdelwassaa

Motion Designer

Work History

  • Motion designer @ SIGMA

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 2d animator
  • motion graphics
  • photo editor
