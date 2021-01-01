Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Cape Town, South Africa for Hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Cape Town, South Africa on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Makers CompanyPro
Cape Town, South Africa • $50 (USD) per hour
About Makers Company
Iconography | Design | Illustration
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- animation
- design
- icon
- illustration
- lettering
- typography
MUTIPro
Cape Town, South Africa
About MUTI
Design studio specialising in illustration, icons, digital painting, typography & animation
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- design
- digital painting
- icon
- illustration
- infographic design
- lettering
- typography
Arcade Studio
Cape Town, South Africa
About Arcade Studio
3D Animation & Illustration studio, Cape Town
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- 2d
- 3d
- 3d animation
- 3d artist
- 3d graphics
- animation
- cinema4d
- design
- gif
- illustration
Matthew HallPro
Cape Town, South Africa. • $120 (USD) per hour
About Matthew Hall
Product Designer.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- interaction design
- motiondesign
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design