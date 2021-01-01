Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Cape Town, South Africa for Hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Cape Town, South Africa on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Makers Company

Makers Company

Pro

Cape Town, South Africa $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About Makers Company

Iconography | Design | Illustration

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • animation
  • design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • typography
Message
MUTI

MUTI

Pro

Cape Town, South Africa

Message

About MUTI

Design studio specialising in illustration, icons, digital painting, typography & animation

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • design
  • digital painting
  • icon
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • lettering
  • typography
Message
Arcade Studio

Arcade Studio

Cape Town, South Africa

Message

About Arcade Studio

3D Animation & Illustration studio, Cape Town

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • 2d
  • 3d
  • 3d animation
  • 3d artist
  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • cinema4d
  • design
  • gif
  • illustration
Message
Matthew Hall

Matthew Hall

Pro

Cape Town, South Africa. $120 (USD) per hour

Message

About Matthew Hall

Product Designer.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • motiondesign
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message