Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Cali, Colombia for Hire

Oh! Valentino

Pro

Cali, Colombia $10 (USD) per hour

About Oh! Valentino

💖💖✨ colorFULLY Graphic n’ Character Designer 🌈 / Cali, Colombia. ✨💖⭐️

Art Director at @barbarosa.studio (IG)
Sexy OC: @valentinodelarossa (IG)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • character design
  • character illustration
  • characterdesign
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Felipe Charria

Cali $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animación 2d
  • animation
  • diseño gráfico
  • illustration
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
Oscar Gil

Cali - Colombia $60 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • logo
  • web design
YORY MORRIS

Cali, Colombia

About YORY MORRIS

Illustration & Design

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • animation
  • artwork
  • branding
  • cartoon
  • character design
  • comic art
  • comics
  • drawing and painting
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • pattern design
  • textiles
  • texture
  • type design
  • typography
